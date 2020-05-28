Rutigliano seeks fifth term in Trumbull’s 123rd District

TRUMBULL — David Rutigliano is the unanimous choice of 123rd District Republicans to run for a fifth term as state representative. The district covers about two-thirds of Trumbull.

Rutigliano said the COVID-19 pandemic had been an unprecedented challenge to Connecticut, but he had seen the community working together to make sure everyone got through it.

“Collaboratively, we seek common sense solutions that allow us to return to a more normalized life for our families,” he said. “The stakes for Connecticut have never been higher. We must have health outcomes on the forefront as we look to restore our economic confidence.”

If elected, Rutigliano said he would be a voice for “working families, students, small businesses and job creators while plans are considered to rebuild our economy.”

In the most recent legislative session, Rutigliano was a leading voice against school regionalization and sponsored legislation that increased the penalties for selling opioids.

Alison Squiccimarro, a Trumbull Republican Town Committee member, said Rutigliano had demonstrated concern for Trumbull families.

“He understands what it takes to raise a family in Connecticut and how it can be a struggle at times,” she said. “I know he has our best interest at heart and I am confident he is the right leader to help lead us through this pandemic.”

Fellow RTC member David Pia, owner of Associated Appliance, said Rutigliano was ideally suited to help guide the state through its current economic crisis.

“David will ensure small business and job creators are represented as we rebuild and reopen," he said.

Rutigliano said his priorities in the next legislative session would include continuing to address the effects of COVID-19: illness prevention, school funding and potential looming mental health issues, in addition to economic recovery for families and small businesses.

“As we begin this campaign, here is my commitment to you,” Rutigliano said. “I will continue to listen, to create common sense policy and work together to keep our community safe and healthy as we reopen and repair our economy.”