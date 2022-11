This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — David Rutigliano, 57, defeated challenger Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, 43, for the third consecutive race for 123rd District seat in the state House.

Though official number's weren't yet available, Gadkar-Wilcox conceded shortly after 10 p.m.

"We're very grateful we won," Rutigliano said.

He said he planned to work hard to address some of the issues he heard about from voters on the campaign trail.

"I would like the people of Trumbull to know I have heard them," he said.

Both Gadkar-Wilcox and Rutigliano live in Trumbull, the only town in the 123rd District. Gadkar-Wilcox lost in both her previous attempts to best Rutigliano. In 2018, she lost to by about 850 votes. But the 2020 race was tighter, with Rutigliano winning by roughly 250.

In the weeks leading up to the race, both spotlighted key issues they wanted to address if they won. For Rutigliano, it was criminal justice reform and reducing taxes. For Gadkar-Wilcox, key issues included a desire to decrease political polarization, and to protect women's rights.

In addition to his time serving the 123rd District, Rutigliano's political experience includes serving on the Trumbull Board of Finance and Trumbull Economic Development Committee. He also served on the Trumbull Little League Board.

Gadkar-Wilcox has served on the Trumbull Ethics Commission, and also with the League of Women Voters of Connecticut and other groups. She said it was a "little surprising" that her campaign didn't make a stronger showing, but she said she gave it her all.

She said it's unlikely she'll run again.