TRUMBULL — State Rep. David Rutigliano, R-123rd District, and other state House colleagues are pushing for the General Assembly to address the state’s unemployment trust fund debt crisis.

The state borrowed about $700 million from the federal government to cover pandemic-driven unemployment compensation benefit claims after the unemployment trust fund became insolvent. The total borrowing to cover the fund is projected to exceed $1 billion, Rutigliano said.