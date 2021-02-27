Russians lay flowers to mark opposition leader's killing Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 12:07 p.m.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition activist lays flowers near the place where Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. People gathered at the Moskvoretsky (Moscow River's) Bridge near the Kremlin in remembrance of a Russian opposition leader who was gunned down six years ago while walking on a bridge adjacent to the Kremlin. The 55-year-old Nemtsov was one of Russia's most energetic and charismatic opposition figures. His killing was a blow to forces opposing President Vladimir Putin.
MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people streamed to a Moscow bridge overlooking the Kremlin on Saturday to lay flowers and mark the sixth anniversary of the killing of Boris Nemtsov, a top Russian opposition figure.
Nemtsov, 55, a former deputy prime minister, was shot to death as he walked along the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky bridge late at night on Feb. 27, 2015.