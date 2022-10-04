Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 6:57 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of16 Dead bodies of Russian servicemen lie on the ground in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Ukrainian servicemen smoke cigarettes after they find and identify a dead body of a comrade in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Ukrainian servicemen drive a motorbike past bodies of Russian serviceman in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Dead bodies of Russian servicemen lie on the ground in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Ukrainian servicemen find a body of their comrade on the destroyed petrol station in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 A Ukrainian serviceman gets a haircut in his unit position in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Ukrainian servicemen find a dead body while they search for comrades killed in fighting in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A dog and a cat eat a body of a Russian serviceman in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Dead bodies of Russian servicemen lie on the ground in recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Ukrainian servicemen put in a plastic bag a dead body of their comrade in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Ukrainian servicemen smoke a cigarettes after they find and identify a dead body of a comrade in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette after he finds and identifies a dead body of a comrade in recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 A Ukrainian serviceman walks along road while searching for dead bodies of his comrades in recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 A man pumps water in front of destroyed house in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Lyman resident live without electricity, gas and running water since mid of May. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Ukrainian servicemen walk along road while they search for dead bodies of their comrades in recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Ukrainian servicemen drives atop on an APC in recently recaptured area of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.
Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent.
Written By
ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO