Russia wins fight to limit aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council headed toward approval of a U.N. resolution Tuesday to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria's rebel-held northwest, after Russia won its demand for only a six-month mandate.
Ireland and Norway, which had sponsored a resolution calling for a yearlong extension that was vetoed Friday by Russia, circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023.