Russia calls independent election watchdog a 'foreign agent'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have added a prominent independent election monitoring group to its registry of “foreign agents,” a move that is part of a relentless government crackdown on independent media and activists ahead of the September parliamentary election.
It is the second time that Golos, Russia's leading election watchdog founded in 2000, was slapped with the “foreign agent” designation, which implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit the recipient.