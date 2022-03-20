Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 2:08 p.m.
Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians.
Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused Russia of war crimes over its siege, describing the attack on the city as “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.” In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is interested in peace, and that ongoing talks with Russia are "necessary.”