Russia: New pandemic restrictions to take effect in February

MOSCOW (AP) — Some of the new pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities go into effect next year, a top government official said Friday, reiterating the need for vaccine-hesitant Russians to get immunized against the coronavirus.
Two bills outlining the measures were introduced in parliament on Friday. They would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights, to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination.