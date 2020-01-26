Rural property owners want metro-area property code changes

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Angry property owners from a rural area of north Louisiana are urging public officials to make changes in a local building and property code.

Residents showed up at a recent meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission to complain that the parish Unified Development code infringes on their rights. The Times of Shreveport reports that concerns include regulations on fencing, RVs parked in driveways, the size of driveways and other issues.

Rural residents, members of the Caddo Community Alliance, said during Thursday's commission meeting that the regulations are more fitting for city dwellers.

Alan Clarke, executive director of the Shreveport/Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission, was on hand for the meeting.

“The situation is that the ordinance is similar inside the city and outside the city limits," he told The Times after the meeting. “People moved outside of the city limits to avoid the stringent zones. We will study this in detail to address their concerns.”

Clarke said the review of ordinances would result in recommendations to the Caddo Commission.