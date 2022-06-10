Ruggs' lawyers bid to block Vegas fatal crash blood evidence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawyers for ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs are asking a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice legal limit while speeding at 156 mph (251 kph) on a city street before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November.
In a court filing that effectively delayed a preliminary hearing of evidence, Ruggs’ defense team argues police didn’t have a legal reason to ask a judge to authorize a warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood.