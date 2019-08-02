Rudy Pérez shares his journey from poverty to the Grammys

This Jan. 6, 2005 file photo shows Latin songwriter Rudy Perez working on a composition at his home in Miami Beach, Fla. Perez has written a memoir titled "The Latin Hitmaker: My Journey from Cuban Refugee to World-Renowned Record Producer and Songwriter."

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban born, Grammy winner Rudy Pérez has worked with superstars like Beyonce and Julio Iglesias and been named a Billboard Producer of the Decade. He usually keeps a low profile but is stepping out front with a new book to inspire others to fight for their dreams.

"The Latin Hit Maker," tells the story of his journey from Cuba to the United States and the struggles he had to overcome en route to a career as an award-winning songwriter, producer and arranger.

Pérez has created hits for Christina Aguilera, Natalie Cole, Marc Anthony, José Feliciano and others.

The 61-year-old says his passion for music helped him achieve a future in his new country.

The book was co-written with Robert Nolan and released last week under HarperCollins' Christian imprint Zondervan.