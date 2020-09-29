  • Children at B’nai Torah Nursery School blow shofars (pretend rams’ horns) for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began Friday, Sept. 18 at sundown. Apples and challah are dipped in honey for a sweet new year. Photo: Contributed Photos /

    Children at B’nai Torah Nursery School blow shofars (pretend rams’ horns) for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began Friday, Sept. 18 at sundown. Apples and challah are dipped in honey for a sweet new year.

    less

    Children at B’nai Torah Nursery School blow shofars (pretend rams’ horns) for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began Friday, Sept. 18 at sundown. Apples and challah are dipped in honey for a sweet

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photos /
Photo: Contributed Photos /
Image 1 of / 7

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 7

Children at B’nai Torah Nursery School blow shofars (pretend rams’ horns) for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began Friday, Sept. 18 at sundown. Apples and challah are dipped in honey for a sweet new year.

less

Children at B’nai Torah Nursery School blow shofars (pretend rams’ horns) for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began Friday, Sept. 18 at sundown. Apples and challah are dipped in honey for a sweet

... more
Photo: Contributed Photos /