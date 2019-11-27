Roofing company facing more fines after worker fell to death

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is imposing additional fines on a roofing contractor in Maine charged in the 2018 death of a worker.

The new fines of $278,000 bring the total to more than $2 million in fines against Shawn Purvis, owner of Purvis Home Improvement Co.

OSHA said Wednesday that an inspection in May found workers on a roof without fall protection. The workers also were using inappropriate ladders and had erected scaffolding that was too close to power lines.

An attorney for Purvis didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

One of Purvis’ workers, Alan Loignon, fell to his death in December 2018 while climbing down a ladder onto scaffolding without safety gear. That led to a workplace manslaughter charge being filed earlier this year.