Rolling average of Oklahoma virus cases again top 3,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The seven-day rolling average of daily coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has returned to above 3,000, despite an overall decline in the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday.

The rolling average of cases fell from 3,171 per day on Nov. 24 to 3,029 on Tuesday after dropping to 2,949 per day on Monday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,307 new cases Wednesday and 23 more deaths for totals of 222,993 cases and 1,945 deaths since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Oklahoma has risen from 17 per day to 23 and the positivity rate increased from 13.9% to 15.5%.

The true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 1,745 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 1,698 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.