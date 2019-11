Roller skating Middlebrook Elementary

Trumbull residents age 5 and up can go roller skating on Fridays, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Bring your roller skates and come to the Middlebrook Elementary School gym, 220 Middlebrook Ave.

If you don’t own a pair, there is a limited number of roller skates available, in children’s sizes only, that can be used for free.