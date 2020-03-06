Rock and Soul Revue benefit concert

On Saturday, April 25, at 7 p.m., the band Rock and Soul Revue will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries.

The band has been together for 10+ years, and offers a music mixture of rock, soul and Motown. They have performed at area colleges and other venues such as the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are admitted free of charge. Tickets can be reserved in advance either by phone, 203-878-7508; 203-375-1503, or via email sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net, or can be purchased at the door the day of the show.

Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated.