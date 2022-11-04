Rochester diocese to pay $55 million to sex abuse survivors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will pay $55 million to survivors of sexual abuse committed by clergy members under a settlement announced by church officials.
The diocese, which declared bankruptcy in 2019 after hundreds of lawsuits were filed against it under the state's Child Victims Act, will create a trust for abuse survivors, Rochester Bishop Salvatore Matano said Thursday. Survivors may also be able to pursue further claims with the diocese’s insurers, Matano said.