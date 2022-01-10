Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies ANDREW DALTON and BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 2:24 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, died on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 78.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.
Durst died Monday in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, attorney Chip Lewis said. He said the death was from natural causes due to a number of ailments.
Written By
ANDREW DALTON and BRIAN MELLEY