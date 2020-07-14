Robbery suspect fatally shot by police after pickup hits cop

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a police officer after she hit him with a stolen truck at a hotel died from her wounds, authorities said.

Two Butler Township officers responded to the hotel around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after a guest there reported the robbery. The officers soon encountered Terena Nicole Thurman, 36, who ran off and then attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck, authorities said.

As the officers tried to take Thurman into custody, she hit one of them with the truck, knocking him down and then briefly dragging him back as she tried to flee, authorities said. That officer then shot Thurman. who crashed the truck into a sign near the hotel entrance.

The two officers removed Thurman from the truck and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The Montgomery County Coroner's office announced Tuesday that Thurman died from a gunshot wound.

The two officers were both treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries and were later released. They have been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated, which is standard procedure in such cases.

The officers' names have not been released.