Road rage leads to crash, shooting in Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A driver escaped serious injury after another driver intentionally caused a collision and then shot into the victim's vehicle, Lee's Summit police said.

The road rage confrontation occurred Thursday evening on an exit ramp from Interstate 470 in Lee's Summit.

Police said two vehicles were on the exit ramp when one driver pulled ahead and stopped abruptly. The second driver couldn't stop and rear-ended the other vehicle before spinning onto the shoulder.

The first driver then intentionally hit the victim's vehicle and fired several shots at the vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the crash and a graze wound from a bullet, police said.

Officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

No further information has been released.