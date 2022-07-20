Rishi Sunak, heir apparent who ran afoul of Boris Johnson

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak was seen as Boris Johnson’s natural heir, until he turned on the prime minister who put him in charge of Britain’s economy.
The former Treasury chief, who quit earlier this month after questioning Johnson’s competence and ethics, is one of the t wo final contenders to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister — but he faces fierce opposition from Johnson and his allies, who consider him a turncoat.