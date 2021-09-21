Rikers Island should close, say 4 House Democrats from NY MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 5:23 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - This March 16, 2011 file photo shows a barbed wire fence outside inmate housing on New York's Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. Bebeto Matthews/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. In a letter Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, four members of Congress from New York, including Ocasio-Cortez, demanded the release of inmates and the closure of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility over the weekend. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Monday, June 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during a news conference in New York. In a letter Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, four members of Congress from New York, including Nadler, demanded the release of inmates and the closure of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility over the weekend. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, Jamaal Bowman, the Democratic nominee for New York's 16th Congressional District, smiles as he talks to the media, in the Bronx borough of New York. In a letter Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, four members of Congress from New York, including Bowman, demanded the release of inmates and the closure of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility over the weekend. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the House Financial Services Committee's hearing on overhauling the nation's financial rules. In a letter Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, four members of Congress from New York, including Velázquez, demanded the release of inmates and the closure of New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility over the weekend. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Four members of Congress from New York demanded the release of inmates and closure of New York City's troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility.
Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez called conditions at the jail “deplorable and nothing short of a humanitarian crisis," in a letter Tuesday to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
MICHELLE L. PRICE