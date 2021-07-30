Rights groups warn assaults on women on the rise in Pakistan KATHY GANNON, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 2:09 a.m.
1 of10 A women's rights activist places a candle beside a poster with the pictures of Noor Mukadam, who was recently beheaded, during a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Noor and other domestic violence victims, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 25, 2021. The killing of Mukadam in an upscale neighborhood of Pakistan's capital has shone a spotlight on the relentless violence against women in the country. Rights activists say such gender-based assaults are on the rise as Pakistan barrels toward greater religious extremism. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Women's rights activists attend a candle light vigil to pay tribute to Noor Mukadam, who was recently beheaded, and other domestic violence victims in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 25, 2021. The killing of Kukadam in an upscale neighborhood of Pakistan's capital has shone a spotlight on the relentless violence against women in the country. Rights activists say such gender-based assaults are on the rise as Pakistan barrels toward greater religious extremism. Anjum Naveed/AP Show More Show Less
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Noor Mukadam's last hours were terror-filled. Beaten repeatedly, the 27-year-old jumped from a window but was dragged back, beaten again and finally beheaded. A childhood friend has been charged with her killing.
The gruesome death last week in an upscale neighborhood of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, is the latest in a series of attacks on women in Pakistan, where rights activists say such gender-based assaults are on the rise as the country barrels toward greater religious extremism.