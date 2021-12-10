Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar's military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.
The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.