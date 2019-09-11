Richland florist asks Supreme Court again to take her case

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Richland florist who refused to provide flowers for a same-sex marriage on religious grounds is once again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take her case.

Barronelle Stutzman and her attorneys announced Wednesday they will continue to pursue a Supreme Court hearing in the 6-year-old case.

The 74-year-old Stutzman owns Arlene's Flowers in Richland.

The Supreme Court last year remanded the case back to the Washington Supreme Court, which in June reiterated that Stutzman broke state law by refusing to design the flowers for the same-sex wedding.

A Southern Baptist, Stutzman has argued that designing flowers is an artistic expression protected under the First Amendment.

Her lawyers contend that no creative professional should be required to create art that violates their core convictions.