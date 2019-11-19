Rhode Island police officer’s personal rifle stolen

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer’s rifle remains missing after a car with the weapon inside was stolen.

Authorities say the Providence officer’s personal car was stolen in Foster at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. Col. Hugh Clements says the rifle was not a department-issued duty weapon.

State police say the car was recovered in Hartford, Connecticut but the gun was gone.

The officer’s name was not made public.

The Providence Police Department’s policy requires that personal firearms be “authorized” with the department, which includes an inspection and registration with the weapons bureau.

Clements tells WPRI-TV that the officer’s gun was properly authorized, inspected and registered with the department.

A department spokeswoman says the officer remains on active duty pending an internal investigation into the theft.