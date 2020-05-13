Rhode Island lottery now offering online games

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Some Rhode Island Lottery games can now be played online.

The lottery in a statement Tuesday said players can register at RILOT.com or on the lottery’s new mobile app to play Keno and some instant games anywhere in the state.

“This will be a great convenience for players and will generate additional revenue for our state,” lottery Director Gerald Aubin said in the statement.

The Keno game is the same game currently available at retail locations.

Several instant games are also available online and play styles and prize payouts remain similar to the instant scratch games sold at retail locations.

Players can even link their lottery accounts to their bank account. Prizes lower than $600 will be automatically deposited into the player’s account. Prizes of more than $600 must be claimed at the lottery's Cranston headquarters.

Maximum deposit limits have been set and players have the ability to set session time limits.