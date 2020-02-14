Rhode Island getting almost $22M in public housing funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two dozen public housing authorities across Rhode Island are getting a total of nearly $22 million in federal grants to fix up their properties.

The grants announced Friday are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Capital Fund Program to build, repair, renovate, or modernize public housing.

Housing authorities typically use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to old plumbing and electrical systems.

About $2.7 billion is being distributed nationwide.

“This funding will assist Rhode Island public housing agencies as they work to provide the best housing possible for their residents,” said David Tille, HUD's New England Regional Administrator.

The Housing Authority of Providence is getting the largest share of the Rhode Island allotment, almost $6.5 million.

The Woonsocket Housing Authority is getting nearly $3.5 million, while Newport is getting about $2.5 million.