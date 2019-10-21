https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Rhode-Island-gas-prices-remain-unchanged-from-14550673.php
Rhode Island gas prices remain unchanged from last week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island gas prices are holding steady.
AAA Northeast said Monday that its weekly price survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.49 per gallon, the exact same as a week ago.
Rhode Island's price is 15 cents lower than the national average of $2.64, and 33 cents lower than the in-state price a year ago.
A AAA spokesman says motorists may see some price fluctuations through the end of the month due to ongoing refinery maintenance and tighter gasoline supply.
AAA found regular gas selling for a $2.35 per gallon to as high of $2.69.
