Rhode Island gas prices remain steady over holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island are holding steady despite huge demand for record-breaking holiday travel, AAA Northeast announced Monday.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve, regular remains at a $2.50, the same as the past two weeks. That price is 8 cents lower than the national average and the same as the in-state price a year ago.

AAA found regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.39 per gallon and as high as $2.65.

“Record-breaking end of year travel has increased demand for gasoline and hiked prices in many states, but not here in Rhode Island,” said AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert.

Any spikes should be short-lived and prices are expected to decline following the holiday season, he said.