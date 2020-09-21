Rhode Island gas prices down; trend likely to continue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has dipped by a penny and may continue to decline in the near future, AAA Northeast said in a release Monday.

The average price of $2.14 per gallon is 4 cents lower than the national average and 39 cents lower than the state's average price one year ago.

“With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease,” AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert said in a statement.

The national average of $2.18 per gallon is 48 cents lower than a year ago, AAA said.