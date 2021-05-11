Reward offered after cat found bound, shot multiple times

BOSTON (AP) — An animal welfare group is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the conviction of whoever killed a cat found with its legs bound with masking tape and suffering from 11 BB gun wounds.

The animal was found last Thursday under a car by Cambridge animal control responding to a report of a crying cat. By the time animal control arrived at the scene, the mostly black, young male cat had already died, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement Monday.