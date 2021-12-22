Review: Washington’s aging Macbeth is one for the ages

His hair is graying. His nerves are fraying. Denzel Washington’s Macbeth is a man quite literally running out of time — even before he meets those witches.
At 66, Washington is certainly at the older end of the spectrum of conceivable Macbeths. But it makes wonderful sense: In Joel Coen’s brilliantly conceived, brilliantly executed “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” we confront a man who knows in his bones — his aching bones — that the witches’ prophecy has given him his last chance to be that thing he wants, no, deserves! King of Scotland.