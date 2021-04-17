Starting at $4K a month, Trumbull 'cruise ship' offers retirees lobster and other amenities in resort-style setting

TRUMBULL — Starting at $4,000 a month, residents of the River Valley Retirement Community can enjoy things like lobster rolls, an on-site movie theater and round-the-clock service in a “cruise ship” resort-style setting.
“Have some lobster!” Carol Maddock, one of the property managers, said as she greeted visitors in the building’s main atrium that features an indoor waterfall and four fireplaces across three levels. The seafood truck in the parking lot spent eight hours on site Thursday serving up buttery lobster rolls to tenants and guests.