Retired colonel raises funds for a cause

Colonel Charlie Anderson with a group of friends bicycle ride to raise funds to create and install a granite memorial bench at Camp Nett.

Colonel Charlie Anderson, who recently retired after 33 years of service to the Connecticut Army National Guard, has raised nearly $7,500 for a memorial bench at Camp Nett in Niantic, at the Stand for Our Fallen Memorial.

On Aug. 29 Anderson and a group of friends rode their bicycles 86 miles rom the 9/11 Memorial in Westport to Camp Nett, where Anderson has served for the past six years.

Anderson and Connecticut National Guard veterans Mark Raymond and Bob Rubino, along with Chris Marsilius, trained for two months and had hoped to raise $4,000 to cover the cost of designing, cement pouring, engraving and placement of the memorial bench. The ride actually raised $7,456, with the Anderson Family matching all donations up to $1,000.