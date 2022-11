This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe.

It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them.

"It's like an adult kids' menu," he said. "It's perfect for being the only restaurant open in a snow storm."

And that's what Fahy wants for Emma's, which opened a few weeks ago at 942 White Plains Road. His concept for the restaurant, which is named for his daughter, is for it to be a neighborhood hangout where people can eat, drink and enjoy each other's company.

"I wanted to open a spot that had that 'town gathering' feel," Fahy said.

The spirit is present in the menu, the whimsical decor — which includes, among other things, images of cassette tapes on one of its walls — and in a feature that allows patrons to pour their own wine, beer or seltzer.

Fahy said customers can get a "pour card" that they can insert in a slot in one of a series of taps along one wall. The customer can pour as much as they want, while the card creates a tab that's later paid off. The state recently started allowing restaurants to offer this self-pour feature and Fahy thought it was a fun concept.

So far, he said, customers have agreed.

"Their initial reaction is that they like that they don't have to wait for a server," Fahy said.

Fahy has several other restaurants in the area, including Fatty Patty at 2 Daniels Farm Road, and parker. Steaks & Scotch at 921 White Plains Road.

When Fahy leased 942 White Plains, previously occupied by the restaurant Bianco Rosso, he saw it as a way to "change the narrative" around Trumbull Center. The corridor includes two major business plazas on either side of White Plains Road, including 900 White Plains Road, the plaza that houses Emma's.

That plaza has several vacant storefronts, including the ones formerly occupied by Starbucks and Porricelli's Food Mart. But the plaza also contains new businesses, such as Emma's, the student-run bookstore Next Chapter Books and Pure Skin MedSpa.

There has been a lot of discussion on what to do with Trumbull Center — specifically a plan that involves removing two buildings at 900 White Plains Road and replacing them with a mixed use property, that would include retail and apartments.

Fahy said he's always felt the center is the "anchor of Trumbull" and is glad to be a part of it. Right now, Emma's is only open for dinner, but Fahy hopes to expand hours as he adds more staff.

Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said it was nice to see a restaurant at 942 White Plains Road again.

"The activation of the restaurant space in Trumbull Center is very important to the area," she said. "It's a longtime favorite spot."