Restaurant inspections - Which Trumbull school got 100, which one failed?

The staff of Hillcrest Middle School's cafeteria earned a perfect score on its September 2019 health inspection.

The September health inspection results are in, and Trumbull restaurants for the most part upped their game. Four eateries in town received failing scores last month, a steep drop from the 10 failures in August.

With the start of school, one school cafeteria, Hillcrest, earned a rare perfect score. Another education-related dining option, the Cooperative Educational Services Muffins & More, also scored 100 points. This means everything — from the temperature in the food coolers to the cleanliness of the floors and sinks to the staff training — was spot on. Another, St. Theresa, received a failing grade despite earning 92 of a possible 100 points. The failure was for an unmarked chemical spray bottle stored near food.

“We’re very proud of our cafeteria staff,” said Hillcrest Principal Bryan Rickert. “More than anyone else in the school, they see everyone every day. They do a great job and they always have a smile.”

Health inspectors visit restaurants quarterly, and grade them on a 100-point scale. Inspectors deduct between one and four points for any one of 62 possible violations. Any score under 80 is considered a failure, as is even a single violation of a 4-point risk factor.

Inspectors issue 4-point deductions for violations such as improper food-holding temperatures, damaged food cans and inadequate hand-washing facilities. Lesser violations can include leaving scoops in the ice machine, dirty floors, the presence of insects, missing or inaccurate food thermometers and uncovered trash cans. Restaurants that receive 4-point violations can be required to correct them on the spot. For the most severe violations, the restaurant can have its license revoked and be shut down.

In September the Trumbull Health Department conducted 23 inspections and issued scores ranging from 82 on the low side to two perfect 100s. Other than St. Theresa’s cleaning product failure, the other establishments receiving 4-point violations were cited for food held at improper temperatures. Hot food is required to be held above 135 degrees. Cold food should be under 41 degrees.

The complete list of inspection results is as follows. Restaurants that received a 4-point violation include brief explanations:

Bianco Rosso - 91

Cooperative Education - 98

Crown Pizza - 82

Hillcrest Middle School - 100

Italian Corner Deli - 91

Madison Middle School - 96

Maefair Health Care - 96

Mex on Main - 93

Middlebrook Farms - 90 (chicken, turkey, ham held at improper temperature)

Old Towne Restaurant - 94 (cold food temperature)

Panera Bread - 91

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen - 96

St. Theresa School - 92 (chemical spray bottle not labeled, corrected on site during inspector visit)

Target Westfield - 90

Subway Quality Street - 94 (chicken teriyaki, chicken strips, steak)

Taco Bell Westfield - 98

Taste Garden Cafe - 93

Ten Asian Bistro - 97

Trumbull High Culinary Cafe - 95

Trumbull High School - 94

Daniels Farm School - 97

CES Muffins & More - 100

Starbucks Target HLM - 98