Resisting pressure, Alabama governor extends mask order KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 1:10 a.m.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

State Health Officer Scott Harris speaks as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, rear, listens during a COVID-19news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has faced political pressure and angry constituents over her state’s mask order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the 76-year-old governor of the deeply red state has resisted calls to drop the requirement as Republican governors across the South either shunned mask mandates altogether or lifted them in late winter.