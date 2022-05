SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two hundred residents of a Suffolk apartment complex were displaced Saturday after a two-alarm fire.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that crews responded to a fire call at the Royal Sail Apartments at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke showing from the electrical room. Officials said the smoke traveled throughout the five-story building through the trash chute.

Crews found the electrical service panel on fire in the mechanical room on the first floor. The fire was contained in the mechanical room, but caused heavy damage to the electrical service drops and panel box.

Two hundred residents and 100 apartment units were impacted by the fire, officials said.

BECO Asset Management is working with displaced residents for relocation and housing while electrical services are restored in the building.

No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.