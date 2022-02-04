Researchers: COVID hospitalizations in Oregon are peaking

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oregon will peak this weekend near current levels and then steadily recede to pre-omicron levels by the end of March, Oregon Health & Science University said in this week's forecast.

“The way Oregon handled omicron is almost as good as you’re going to see,” said Peter Graven, director of the OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics. “Oregon pushed out booster shots, Oregonians modified their behavior early, before omicron fully arrived here, and we kept our masking rates relatively high compared with other states."