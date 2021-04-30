Republicans question vaccine-only metric for reopening steps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders on Friday welcomed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's metric-based approach to further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, but they questioned what will happen if Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination rate falls below targets.
Their comments came a day after the governor announced four benchmarks that will trigger additional economic reopening — when 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% of people ages 16 and up get at least one shot. About half have done so to date. The state now needs at least two of every five unvaccinated residents to receive a dose.