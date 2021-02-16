Republicans back program for students lagging from virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Children who have struggled to adapt to virtual learning during the pandemic would be greatly helped by a summer school program designed to target K-12 students in North Carolina at risk of academic failure, House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday while unveiling the proposal.
Moore and other House Republicans are backing legislation that would require each local district to offer the in-person six-week “school extension learning recovery and enrichment program.” Teachers and other staff who want to work in the summer would be hired temporarily beyond their usual school-year contracts.