Republican infighting rattles bid to oust Democrat Newsom MICHAEL R. BLOOD, AP Political Writer Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 12:35 a.m.
1 of5 Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer speaks during a news conference in Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. Faulconer announced Monday he is entering the race for California governor. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, bumps elbows with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria after a news conference at Petco Park, which will host a vaccination site in a parking lot next to the ballpark in San Diego. Newsom's weeklong tour of vaccination sites has taken on the feel of a campaign swing as the likelihood increases that he'll face a recall election. (Sandy Huffaker/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Sandy Huffaker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Coachella, Ca. California Republicans eager to oust Democratic Gov. Newsom in a recall election could see their chances undercut by longstanding friction between party's conservative and moderate wings, which has only intensified in the aftermath of Donald Trump's presidency. (Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via AP , Pool, File) Jay Calderon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, California Republican Party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson listens as lawyers present their arguments for and against a recently approved state law before the California Supreme Court in Sacramento, Calif. Patterson, is being challenged at a GOP convention this weekend by longtime conservative activist and blogger Steve Frank, a Trump supporter who says the state party is catering to a "small handful of insiders" and cutting out conservatives. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox brings lunch to the offices of Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., in Irvine, Calif. Cox, who lost to Newsom in a 2018 landslide, is also running, and another name being discussed in GOP circles is Trump's former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who has not responded to requests for comment on a possible candidacy. Chris Carlson/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans eager to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom could see their chances eroded by longstanding friction between the party’s conservative and moderate wings, which only has intensified in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s presidency.
The rift has been on open display in the gubernatorial candidacy of former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican centrist who has been endorsed by legislative leaders while being attacked as “liberal” by conservatives in his home county.
Written By
MICHAEL R. BLOOD