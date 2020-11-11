Republican Dan Sullivan re-elected in Alaska Senate race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday won re-election in Alaska, defeating independent Al Gross.

The Republicans in the top-tier races on Alaska’s ballot — President Donald Trump, Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Don Young — held largely similar vote counts, and advantages, when Election Day results and early votes through Oct. 29 were tallied.

Sullivan predicted a win. But Gross, who said his campaign encouraged Alaskans to vote absentee, urged patience.

Election officials started counting more than 155,000 absentee, early and questioned votes on Tuesday and Sullivan maintained a large lead. The race drew outside attention and money with control of the Senate a factor.

Sullivan questioned Gross’ independent label and sought to tie him to Democratic members of Congress that Sullivan cast as out-of-touch with Alaska issues. Gross called Sullivan a Trump “yes man.”