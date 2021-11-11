Reports: Emiratis to build solar power station in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria signed a contract Thursday with a group of companies from the United Arab Emirates to build a solar power station in a Damascus suburb, the government announced. It was the latest indication that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Earlier this week, UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Assad in Damascus, the first such visit since the Syrian conflict started a decade ago. Assad’s office said they discussed ways of developing cooperation and investment opportunities during the meeting Tuesday.