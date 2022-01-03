Report paints grim picture of Chicago-area gun deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — More people were shot to death in Chicago and surrounding Cook County in 2021 than in any other year on record, officials announced Monday, two days after authorities announced that the nation's third-largest city recorded its most homicides in a quarter-century.

There were 1,002 gun-related homicides last year in Cook County, which includes Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, the county medical examiner's office said in a news release. That was 121 more than the previous record set in 2020 and nearly twice as many as in 2019.