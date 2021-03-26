Report coming out on French role in 1994 Rwandan Genocide

PARIS (AP) — The findings of a commission that has spent two years uncovering France’s role in 1994’s Rwandan genocide are set to be made public Friday.

There have been persistent, and so-far unsubstantiated, claims that France under then-President Francois Mitterrand did not act responsibly enough to stop the slaughter of at least 800,000 people in Rwanda. Some have also accused France, a one-time colonial power in Africa, of being complicit in the killings, which principally claimed victims from Rwanda's Tutsi ethnic minority.