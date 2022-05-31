Report: Trumbull SeaQuest cited again after animal scratches child

TRUMBULL — A child visitor to the interactive aquarium SeaQuest at the Westfield Trumbull mall was reportedly scratched by a kinkajou, according to a report issued earlier this year by the United States Department of Agriculture.
According to the report, during a routine inspection on Feb. 24, inspector Jan Baltrush noted that, during a recent kinkajou encounter at the facility, a young child was scratched by one of the animals. According to National Geographic, kinkajous are mammals that weigh three to seven pounds, known for hanging from their long tails. They eat fruits and small mammals.