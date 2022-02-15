Report: Train going 40 mph at time of conductor's fatal fall

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The preliminary investigation into the death of an Amtrak conductor who fell from a train in Rhode Island last month found that the train was traveling about 40 mph (64 kph) at the time, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

Based on surveillance video from a local business, investigators found that two of the train's exterior doors were open with the stairs in the down position as the train arrived at the station in Westerly at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, the investigation found.